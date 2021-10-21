Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes clash over Man United’s 3-2 comeback vs Atalanta

Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes’ clash after Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win against Atalanta perfectly summed up the divided fanbase at the moment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked dead and buried as manager when Man United went in 2-0 down at half-time but an incredible comeback, topped off by another Champions League winner from Cristiano Ronaldo, saw him once again escape from the brink under intense pressure.

Speaking on BT Sport after the win, Ferdinand and Scholes had very different opinions on the game:

"You've got to enjoy that Scholesy man, please just enjoy it!" "Rio, Rio, Rio… Look at that first half!"

The two differing angles on that comeback are exactly what United’s fanbase is like right now.

On the one hand like Rio, a lot of United fans will be taking the positives from that game – not getting carried away – and using it to try and steer towards the Liverpool match on Sunday.

On the other like Scholes, some are focusing on the negatives of that first half performance and not allowing themselves to be distracted by the 3-2 comeback after an incredible second half showing.

It’s at this point where I have to say I don’t think either of them are wrong, this is simply down to a personal interpretation.

I called out United fans yesterday when I said anybody who wants United to lose is not a fan, and I stand by that, but Scholes and Ferdinand taking different approaches to their reaction to the game, I see no issue in that. Just a difference in opinions.

Sorry but if you want United to lose tonight, or at any point, you can get in the bin. Don't try and justify it by saying 'it'll help #MUFC in the long term'…nope. Never want us to lose no matter what the circumstances are + if you think otherwise, you don't support United. pic.twitter.com/cCqPRyaWnC — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) October 20, 2021

What comes next is Liverpool and we will find out whether United’s comeback against Atalanta can be used as a springboard for Solskjaer to head upwards or whether it is just part of a boom/bust cycle we’ve seen repeated over the last three seasons.

If it is the latter, then Solskjaer will not be United manager by the end of December.