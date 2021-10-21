The damning stat that sums up Donny van de Beek’s Manchester United career

It’s well-documented that Donny van de Beek hasn’t enjoyed the best of times since signing for Manchester United from Ajax in September 2020.

The Dutchman has often found himself on the outside looking in as he has failed to impress gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough to earn a regular run in the first team.

And this damning stat highlights just how little game time he has received while at Old Trafford:

Since Donny van de Beek signed, United have played 72 games. He's only has been involved in 39 of them, starting just 17 though still being replaced 9 times. He's averaged just 45 minutes per game. This ranks him last in percentage of starts and average minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/L9gDqc5YpX — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 19, 2021

In the 72 games United have played since the 24-year-old signed for the club, he has been involved in just 39 of them.

Even worse he has only started 17 and been replaced on nine occasions, meaning he has only completed a full 90 eight times.

Unsurprisingly this puts him last in terms of percentage of starts and average minutes per game, making his clear frustration over a lack of gametime seem very reasonable.

Refused a fresh start in the summer with a loan move to Everton rejected, he was given assurances that he would get more minutes this season.

However, he has made just three appearances totalling 140 minutes, with the majority of those minutes coming in the third round Carabao Cup exit to West Ham.

The Ajax academy graduate has been left out of the last two Netherlands squads due to a lack of football at club level despite being a regular under the previous manager Frank de Boer.

It now seems clear his United career may be over, and a January move seems likely with Juventus one of a number of teams monitoring the situation.

The fact he cant get a game despite United’s lacklustre midfielder is baffling to most United fans and for the sake of his career it feels the right time for him to move on.