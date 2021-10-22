Donny van de Beek will not return to Ajax confirms Fabrizio Romano



Fabrizio Romano quashes links that claim Donny van de Beek could return to Ajax in the January transfer window.

In what has been a difficult period for the Dutch international, many rumours are circulating about his future and where he will end up in a couple of months time when the midseason transfer window opens.

Failing to appear in any of the last five games, it looks almost certain van de Beek could be on his way out.

After arriving in the summer transfer window of 2020, it felt like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had found the right balance in midfield but appearances quickly became very limited.

Throughout the 2020-21 season, the midfielder made regular appearances from the bench in a bid to claim a position in the starting eleven.

However, it seems like an impossible task now that the 24-year-old is struggling to make appearances from the bench.

Romano confirmed on Twitter that there are no talks or communications going on between Manchester United and Ajax for van de Beek.

‘There’s nothing going on between Ajax and Manchester United for Donny van de Beek,’ Romano tweeted.

‘Rumours about a potential comeback in January are considered “fake” by all parties involved as things stand now.’

Any potential comeback at this stage is considered fake and isn’t true as things currently stand.

The Italian journalist concludes by mentioning that there are still “huge chances” that the player could leave the club in January.

One of the clubs rumoured to be interested in the player includes Premier League club Everton who were interested in signing him on loan during the summer.

The interest from the club is still there and will be keeping tabs open for a potential move in January.

United fans will be confused over the situation with Van de Beek, with the manager struggling to find the right balance in the starting eleven while excluding him from the side.

