Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United vs Liverpool hugely important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s future as Manchester Untied manager is delicately poised ahead of Sunday’s clash against Liverpool but make no mistake – that game has a significant role to play.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed what all Man United fans are feeling going into the game; what happens on Sunday will have a direct impact on whether Solskjaer keeps his job or not.

Manchester United's game against Liverpool on Sunday will be key for Solskjær's future. [Fabrizio Romano]

And whether it is fair or not for Solskjaer, the performance from United on Sunday against Liverpool is equally as important as the result in terms of setting the right tone.

A comeback from 2-0 down against Atalanta to win 3-2 in the Champions League was sensational and abysmal at the same time.

An abysmal first 45 minutes was shadowed by the quality of the comeback but it won’t be forgotten and that’s why the performance against Liverpool is so crucial.

Solskjaer can ill afford to let Liverpool dominate possession at Old Trafford and simply aim to hit on the counter-attack occasionally.

Of course, the result is everything but a game like Villareal only compounded questions over Ole’s future, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage time winner, and that’s why a good performance is crucial on Sunday.

One thing is for sure after Atalanta though – Solskjaer is not finished.

The players turned up for their manager when so many were stood by his grave throwing dirt in and pulled him back from the brink.

It’s the closest he’s been to the end but it isn’t the first time he’s been pulled back from the edge by his players and what fans now need to see is something different.

This cannot be the beginning of the boom/bust cycle that has plagued Solskjaer’s progress.

Now, and it begins with Liverpool, United need to exert a new style and dominance that befits the shirt the players wear if calls for him to be sacked are to be muted.

If Sunday doesn’t bring that and brings more of what we saw against Leicester, his position as 100% safe as far as the club is concerned will surely shift just as Fabrizio Romano suggests it will.