Manchester United tracking RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo ahead of possible move

Despite an abundance of attacking talent Manchester United are reportedly interested in adding another versatile forward to their ranks.

RB Leipzig winger/attacking midfielder, Dani Olmo, has become a surprise target for the Old Trafford club after impressing in Germany.

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, both United and Manchester City are interested in the 23-year-old and join a list of clubs vying for his signature.

Falk also claimed the club have been scouting him for a while, but it is unclear whether they would be prepared to pay his £60 million price tag.

TRUE✅ If Barca can‘t pay him: @ManUtd and @ManCity are interested in @daniolmo7 of @RBLeipzig. Scouts of United watched Olmo at many matches pic.twitter.com/y2u7IE39vd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 20, 2021

Barcelona were thought to be tracking the playmaker but their financial difficulties may make a deal difficult meaning United could swoop in.

Olmo left Barcelona’s famed La Masia as a 16-year-old and joined Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2014.

Over the next six years he became an integral part of the side, playing 124 games and helping his club win five league titles.

He was snapped up by Leipzig in January 2020 and took to the Bundesliga immediately, finding a consistent home in the number ten position.

So far, he has notched 12 goals and 14 assists in 64 games, helping RB to third and second place finishes respectively as well as a run to the Champions League semi-finals.

His club form caught the eye of Spain gaffer Luis Enrique and he impressed at both the Euro’s and the Olympics this summer, with Spain crashing out in the semis and the final respectively.

Clearly a talented player, however, do United need another attacker when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already struggles to fit all of his current options into the same team?