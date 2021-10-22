Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must address Harry Maguire’s poor form as big games come thick and fast

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has come under fire for his recent performances since returning from injury.

Maguire sustained a calf injury in the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa and subsequently missed games against Villareal and Everton.

He was then thrust back into the starting eleven against Leicester and endured a horror afternoon, being at fault for three of ‘The Foxes’ four goals.

Again, included against Atalanta in the Champions League, he didn’t cover himself in glory for either of the Italian’s sides goals, leading fans to wonder if he has been rushed back.

Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson gave the following assessment of the Englishman’s form to Football Insider:

“I’ve been surprised by how poor he’s been, I think [Raphael] Varane coming in alongside him will help him in the long-term although it hasn’t so far.”

“Look, players suffer downturns in form for a number of reasons. I’ve heard that he was perhaps not fully fit for the game at the weekend. We don’t know where he is at with his fitness levels.”

“You would put Harry Maguire in the same bracket as Harry Kane. Maguire was brilliant at the Euros but since he’s returned to Man United, he’s not been good enough. There are comparisons to be drawn.”

“Maguire certainly isn’t anywhere near his best at the moment.”

United have been particularly poor defensively this campaign, keeping just one clean sheet out of a possible 12 and conceding more goals than Brighton, Brentford and Wolves in the Premier League.

On paper United have one of the best defences in the league, with the addition of Raphael Varane thought to be the final piece in the puzzle.

But they now look worse than last season, returning their captain to his towering best will be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top priorities over the coming weeks.