Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer save his job

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his two key stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were instrumental in the huge comeback victory vs Atalanta.

The legendary Norwegian’s job appeared to be on the line when he found his side 2-0 down at half-time but it’s now been revealed just what happened at the break to help the team come alive in the second half.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo gave his teammates the hairdryer treatment, with a source saying: “Cristiano addressed the whole team and told them that the performance was unacceptable.

“He asked if they were not ashamed and said this was not how Manchester United perform in front of their own fans.

“He told them they needed to win the game and, if they didn’t, they might not qualify for the next stage of the Champions League.”

Solskjaer is said to have then calmed his dressing room down, insisting they can turn the game around if they played like a team and grabbed the first goal.

Bruno reportedly asked his manager to change the tactics a bit and allow him to drop deeper to be more involved in the play.

The Portuguese magician’s request is something so fans have been calling out for many times in the past.

Bruno’s desire to get goals and assists often sees him making runs all over the pitch and in behind the opposition defence.

The problem is, his tendency to run too much or even past his own striker means he leaves his midfielders without options to pass to.

Bruno ends up playing more like a shadow striker when his teammates actually need him as a playmaker instead, especially when it’s Fred and Scott McTominay behind him.

This small tweak to the former Sporting Lisbon man’s game could help him and his team more if he did it more often.