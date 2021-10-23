Jesse Lingard could move on loan to Everton with a mandatory purchase option included



Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard could move to Premier League club Everton in January as the club look set to make a move for him.

After coming back from an impressive loan spell at West Ham United, Lingard has been used from the bench in recent games and looks unlikely to reclaim his starting position back.

The London club was interested in purchasing the England international during the summer but talks between the clubs didn’t succeed because of a difference in valuations.

However, he has made an impact in most of his games this season, scoring twice in four appearances in the league despite all of his appearances being after half-time.

The 28-year-old currently has a contract that lasts until the end of the season with talks at a standstill at this moment in time.

According to Football Insider, Everton have set their sights on signing Lingard in the January transfer window.

The Merseysiders are looking for a replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson and James Rodriguez so are in the market for an attacking midfielder who is capable of contributing to goals.

During his previous loan spell, Lingard scored nine goals in 16 appearances and made a huge impact as the Hammers clinched European football.

Football Insider reports that a source at Everton has revealed that manager Rafa Benitez is an admirer of the Englishman and that he is on the club’s target list.

If Lingard does not renew his contract at United, Everton could loan him and then sign him on a free in the summer. If he were to sign again for United then a loan deal with compulsory or optional purchase could be agreed.

It seems like a match made in heaven in terms of Everton and Lingard’s style but the club didn’t have a hefty transfer budget during the summer and it seems unlikely that they will for January.

United will be hoping to sell players like Lingard in the upcoming months who are unwilling to extend their contract beyond this season but this will not be easy in the current climate.

