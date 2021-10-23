Patrice Evra: David Moyes made crucial error at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has opened up on David Moyes’ time at the club, admitting he was shocked by one particular moment.

The experienced manager is now at West Ham and is doing a good job but his time at Old Trafford sadly ended in failure.

According to The Times, Evra said: “I’m not surprised Moyes is doing well at West Ham. I know how much the players like him.

“But when he came to Old Trafford and said: ‘Guys, I know you win everything and you will have to teach me’. I was like, oh my God you should never do that, they are going to eat you alive.”

It’s perhaps moments like that which ultimately put the nail in the coffin for Moyes despite his good qualities.

It’s not difficult to see what Sir Alex Ferguson saw in the former Everton man but sadly his weaknesses were exposed more often than his strengths, leading to his failure.

For example, Moyes may have told the players to teach him how to win but he then got rid of staff who had been through it all with the aforementioned manager.

Their experience could have saved the now West Ham boss from ever being sacked and he wouldn’t have had to turn to the players for guidance.

Moyes lack of credentials hurt him in a team full of winners and rather than spin the situation in his favour, he let it eat him up.

It could be argued he wasn’t backed well enough in the market in comparison with some of the managers who followed him but he did himself no favours by purchasing Marouane Fellaini for more than his release clause on deadline day.

Nonetheless, Moyes current successes with West Ham suggests he can be a more dangerous manager if he gets better players.

The question is whether he can go from being that type of manager to being a winner, as that is ultimately the difference.