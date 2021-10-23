Paul Pogba expected to be recalled for Man United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United team selection for tomorrow’s clash with Liverpool will depend a lot on a few niggling injuries that are being monitored.

Marcus Rashford picked up a knock against Atalanta on Wednesday that the manager confirmed was a dead leg and as such, he should be fit to play although this isn’t guaranteed.

Fred was also withdrawn on Wednesday with a thigh injury. Solskjaer admitted that ‘I can’t say if Fred will be fit or not.’

Bruno Fernandes was the third player to pick up a knock and is also a doubt.

Raphael Varane is definitely ruled out as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Anthony Martial and Amad are both back in training and should be available but are unlikely to start.

The three injury doubts make predicting the starting XI difficult but we think that Solskjaer will play Rashford and Fernandes if at all possible. Fred is arguably the most doubtful and with Paul Pogba as an option in midfield, the boss will see less need to gamble on the Brazilian’s fitness than that of the forward players.

It could therefore be that Pogba will come in for Fred and play alongside Scott McTominay in deep midfield.

Pogba is more often paired with Matic in the twin pivot but the manager seems to have more faith in McTominay than the Serbian in the big games, so he will probably get the nod.

Mason Greenwood is likely to keep his place on the right wing, with struggling Jadon Sancho back on the bench.

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line again, with Edinson Cavani ready to come on as substitute if needed.

With Varane out and Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot seemingly unfancied by Solskjaer, the defence is likely to be unchanged from the one that has leaked six goals in the last two games.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted starting XI for tomorrow’s match: