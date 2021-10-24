Home

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United’s 5-0 home drubbing by Liverpool this afternoon was not just dreadful, it was record-breakingly dreadful.

According to @OptaJoe, it was the first time that the Red Devils have lost 5-0 at home since 1955 – 66 years ago.

It was also United’s heaviest ever home defeat to arch rivals Liverpool.

Not for the first time this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have set unwelcome records of a particularly negative kind.

They have now also extended their run of games without keeping a clean sheet, which was already a record.

Only Watford and Newcastle United have let in more home goals this season than United, another shocking statistic.

In addition, Mohammed Salah was the first ever opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in Premier League history.

Paul Pogba’s red card added insult to injury for United, and it was the 17th in the history of Liverpool vs United encounters, the second most only to Merseyside derby reds.

Fans booed both at half-time and full-time.

TV cameras recorded hundreds of disgruntled United fans leaving at half-time with their team 4-0 down.

By the full time whistle, the stadium was arguably half empty.

Whether Solskjaer can recover from this recent run is unknown at this stage. He looked like a broken man as he trudged off the pitch after the game.

