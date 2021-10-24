Manchester United’s 5-0 home drubbing by Liverpool this afternoon was not just dreadful, it was record-breakingly dreadful.

According to @OptaJoe, it was the first time that the Red Devils have lost 5-0 at home since 1955 – 66 years ago.

It was also United’s heaviest ever home defeat to arch rivals Liverpool.

5 – Manchester United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool, whilst it's the first time they have lost to-nil by 5+ goals at home since February 1955 (5-0 v Man City). Erosion. pic.twitter.com/ZeGo6Lm69M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2021

Not for the first time this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have set unwelcome records of a particularly negative kind.

They have now also extended their run of games without keeping a clean sheet, which was already a record.

Only Watford and Newcastle United have let in more home goals this season than United, another shocking statistic.

Only Watford and Newcastle United [10] have conceded more Premier League goals at home than Man Utd [9] this season. Not a good look. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ONmrZTlG1Y — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 24, 2021

In addition, Mohammed Salah was the first ever opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in Premier League history.

Paul Pogba’s red card added insult to injury for United, and it was the 17th in the history of Liverpool vs United encounters, the second most only to Merseyside derby reds.

Fans booed both at half-time and full-time.

TV cameras recorded hundreds of disgruntled United fans leaving at half-time with their team 4-0 down.

By the full time whistle, the stadium was arguably half empty.

Whether Solskjaer can recover from this recent run is unknown at this stage. He looked like a broken man as he trudged off the pitch after the game.