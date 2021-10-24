Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 4-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers u18s

In a rescheduling of last week’s cancelled Premier League cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, United’s youngsters set out to make it two wins in two.

A United steeped in attacking talent proved dangerous for Wolves from the start, with new signing Ethan Ennis striking the left post early on.

Shortly after, Charlie McNeill switched play for Alejandro Garnacho, who cut onto his left and unleashed a powerful shot which Wolves keeper James Storer just tipped over the bar.

After several more saves from Storer, United won a corner which was played short before being sent in to find captain Rhys Bennett. Taking the ball down on his left, Bennett struck a volley with his right off the crossbar and in to give United the lead in the 21st minute.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen looked to make it 2-0 after a square ball from Sam Murray but Storer saved from point blank range before Garnacho sent the rebound wide.

Storer couldn’t keep the door shut next time though and Hansen-Aaroen cut back inside the box onto his left and slotted into the bottom left corner.

Storer’s heroics weren’t done though as he then made an unbelievable quadruple save to deny United their third.

Ennis whipped in a dangerous cross which was redirected goal bound by a Wolves defender but Storer picked it out of the top corner tipping onto the crossbar. Garnacho tried to tap in the rebound but the flailing Storer got down quick to deny him twice, before quickly getting up to make an incredible save on Hansen-Aaroen palming it behind for a corner.

Storer’s fantastic performance saw the match go into the break with United up 2-0.

With Wolves benefiting from the wind in the second half, they proved more of a threat in attack.

Wolves attacked down United’s left side and cut in tipping the ball around Hansen-Aaroen who couldn’t get out of the way bringing down the Wolves attacker for a penalty.

Eric Hanbury did well to initially save the penalty but Ethan McLeod got his own rebound to hit the back of the net.

Wolves hit again through Tyler Roberts who won the earlier penalty. Cutting in from the right, Roberts unleashed with his left into the far corner to make it 2-2.

The United youngsters would come back in vintage Fergie time though, scoring in the 89th minute to take the lead. A well placed cross from Bennett found Charlie McNeill at the back post who made no mistake volleying it into the roof of the net.

In the dying minutes of injury time United sealed the match as Maxi Oyedele was the bravest going in strong for a loose ball in the box and stumbled it home to make it a 4-2 victory for United.

The final minute of the match also saw a notable introduction of 15 year old Zach Giggs for his u18s debut, the son of United legend Ryan Giggs.

United: Hanbury, Bennett, Kambwala, Aljofree, Murray, Gore (Giggs 90), Oyedele, Ennis, Hansen-Aaroen, Garnacho, McNeill

Subs not used: Fitzgerald, Higgins, Oriola