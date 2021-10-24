Home

Gary Neville: There’s no excuse for Manchester United after Liverpool defeat

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United great Gary Neville has broken down just what’s going wrong with the club following their horror show vs Liverpool.

Old Trafford witnessed one of its worst days in history as their fierce rivals crushed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 5-0.

There’s some truth to what Neville says but perhaps what was potentially ignored was how long Solskjaer has had to resolve the issues he’s talking about.

If the team has failed to adapt to Cristiano Ronaldo, that’s also a decision the legendary Norwegian made, in regards to signing the world-class Portuguese.

There appear to be no excuses left for Solskjaer as the capitulation was simply too great to ignore the obvious signs.

Liverpool hardly played at their best and even seemed to take their foot off the gas in respect to their opponents.

Many fans have felt the issue isn’t Solskjaer and rather the lack of coaching but the manager has consistently backed his staff and refused to make any changes to them.

Ultimately that decision could cost him. Whether it’s the players refusing to be coached or the coaches failing to do a good job, it’s clear there’s an issue that’s not being resolved all season long.

