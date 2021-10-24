Gary Neville: There’s no excuse for Manchester United after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United great Gary Neville has broken down just what’s going wrong with the club following their horror show vs Liverpool.

Old Trafford witnessed one of its worst days in history as their fierce rivals crushed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 5-0.

🗣 "That was a shocker, an absolute shocker. As soon as they've played a proper team they've been obliterated." @GNev2 says Manchester United's performance is a poor reflection on everyone involved at the club pic.twitter.com/baL7Lv72KL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

🗣 "They don't run as hard as the other teams and they are easy to play against." @GNev2 criticises the shape of the Manchester United team and doesn't understand their structure pic.twitter.com/bb6MzYHasx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

🗣 "Manchester United can not press high with the players they have." @GNev2 feels the tactics that Manchester United are playing don't suit the players in the team pic.twitter.com/Xy4WmjTxPE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

🗣 "This is a monstrous day for Manchester United, losing five nil at home to Liverpool." @GNev2 wants to see how the club are going to react to this heavy defeat to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/BZiG1oko1i — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

🗣 "There's no excuse for those Manchester United players on that pitch." @GNev2 says the Manchester United team need to get to work again on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/0FXdcQMq7i — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

🗣 "These aren't a foil for Cristiano, they think they are Cristiano some of them, they don't work hard enough."@GNev2 and @Carra23 debate what has changed at Manchester United over the last couple of seasons pic.twitter.com/G0PTXWxgSC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

There’s some truth to what Neville says but perhaps what was potentially ignored was how long Solskjaer has had to resolve the issues he’s talking about.

If the team has failed to adapt to Cristiano Ronaldo, that’s also a decision the legendary Norwegian made, in regards to signing the world-class Portuguese.

There appear to be no excuses left for Solskjaer as the capitulation was simply too great to ignore the obvious signs.

Liverpool hardly played at their best and even seemed to take their foot off the gas in respect to their opponents.

Many fans have felt the issue isn’t Solskjaer and rather the lack of coaching but the manager has consistently backed his staff and refused to make any changes to them.

Ultimately that decision could cost him. Whether it’s the players refusing to be coached or the coaches failing to do a good job, it’s clear there’s an issue that’s not being resolved all season long.