Luke Shaw and David de Gea respond after heavy Liverpool defeat

Manchester United stars Luke Shaw and David de Gea appeared to hint they’re fed up following the heavy defeat to Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could only watch on in horror as his players fell to a 5-0 loss at Old Trafford to their fiercest rivals.

David de Gea: “We play like kids.” — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) October 24, 2021

Luke Shaw so incredibly down but spoke to me for a long time @stadiumastro Thanked the fans. Said it’s not good enough. Especially the defence. It’s our job, we need to reflect then move on. We could see it coming. I need to look at myself in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/8pAJTtfG1i — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) October 24, 2021

De Gea’s comment is more or less similar to Rio Ferdinand who had claimed the first half looked like boys vs men.

To make matters worse, Liverpool have played far better in the past than they did at Old Trafford and yet still walked out comfortable winners.

Shaw’s comments are more honest and more about himself but his saying that they could see what was about to happen from a mile away is not pleasant to hear.

It’s one thing for the fans to anticipate United would lose to Liverpool and potentially lose big but it’s another for the players to feel that as well.

It indicates their lack of belief in Solskjaer and that despite them liking him and not wanting him gone, he’s not convinced them with his tactics.

Liverpool are on a red hot streak of form and United are in their worst spell so this type of result was bound to happen.

Solskjaer’s men have also struggled to keep clean-sheets all season long so that certainly doesn’t help either.

The Red Devils can’t even use the excuse of a weak starting XI as that was far from the case, with Liverpool also making changes to respect the status of the fixture.