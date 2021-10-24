Match report: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool

It was a humiliating afternoon for Manchester United as they succumbed to a terrible 5-0 home defeat to arch rivals Liverpool.

The first chance came for United with Rashford bursting forward with support from Ronaldo who laid it off nicely to Fernandes who smashed it high and wide.

However, moments later it was Liverpool who took the lead in the fifth minute, United giving the visitors too much space on the right and it was Keita who slotted it past De Gea.

United never really got going as Liverpool surged forward again, this time it was confusion between Shaw and Maguire that led to Jota netting the second.

A number of chances went begging from United, a shot from Shaw from outside of the box went just wide and Rashford once again looked bright with his runs but was wasteful.

Greenwood had the best shot of the half for United, his powerful strike forcing Alisson into a diving save to his right.

Mistakes plagued United, there was no communication and sloppy passes gave Liverpool more chances. Rashford, in an attempt to play it backwards to Shaw gave the ball to Salah setting him up one on one with de Gea who stood tall to deny him.

However, Salah got his chance later in the half as he tapped home a cross from Keita.

United were feeling frustrated and a high tempered Cristiano Ronaldo almost saw red as he took a couple of swipes at the ball, kicking it into Curtis Jones after the ref had blown for a free kick. The ref issued him with a yellow card.

An abysmal first half display was greeted by boos from the fans, some waving white tissues in surrender and many decided to catch a very early train!

Just four minutes after the restart, Salah got his hat trick.

There looked to be a glimmer of hope for United as Ronaldo made the net bulge but VAR deemed it offside.

Further misery came when Paul Pogba slid in on the edge of the box in what seemed to be a two footed, over the ball challenge forcing Keita to be stretchered off. The referee issued a yellow but VAR deemed it a red and after coming on just fifteen minutes before as a sub for Mason Greenwood, Pogba headed down the tunnel.

A chance came for United late on when Cavan got on the end of a McTominay cross but he could only scoop it onto the bar.

The game will go down in history for many reasons, but for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer it will go down as one of the worst performances on a football pitch in recent times.

Team: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood (Pogba 45), Bruno Fernandes (Cavani 62), Rashford (Dalot 62), Cristiano Ronaldo