Player ratings: Man United 0-5 Liverpool – Humiliation, but who was most to blame?

Manchester United were put to the sword in humiliating fashion this afternoon by arch rivals Liverpool 0-5 in what is one of the darkest days in the club’s history. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5.5 – looked like a broken man after two or three, although he made a good save from Alexander Arnold in the 70th minute.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – Started reasonably well but got worse as the game went on.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Again not directly responsible for very much but part of a defence that leaked worse than the Titanic, so can’t get more than 4.

Harry Maguire 2 – The crash into Shaw for the second goal was pure slapstick comedy. Another awful performance from the captain of the Titanic.

Luke Shaw 1 – This was the worst hits album for the England man. Comical defending, playing players onside, toothless going forward, awful positioning and looking unfit. Worst player on the pitch.

Scott McTominay 3 – Ole put his faith in him again, but what did he achieve? Did he fight any harder than anyone else?

Fred 3 – Even Fred loked like he’d given up second half.

Mason Greenwood 7.5 – weirdly subbed at half-time. One of the few players who could hold his head up at half-time.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Was probably United’s best player, some delightful skill in the first half, including a magnificent through ball for Rashford that deserved a better finish and that could have changed the whole nature of the game.

Marcus Rashford 3 – Poor from Rashford. Running into brick walls and horrid finishing.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – Did little wrong, had a goal unluckily disallowed.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 2 – What was expected when he was brought on? Gave the ball away and got sent off within 15 minutes. Shocking.

Edinson Cavani 7 – Did not really influence the game.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Looked lively but achieved nothing of note.