Player ratings u23s: West Ham u23s 6-0 Manchester United u23s

Manchester United’s u23s were on the end of an unexpected goal rout which saw them lose 6-0 to West Ham yesterday. The match report is available here. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 6.5 – Despite conceding six, it could have been many more if it weren’t for some fantastic saves from Vitek. With two goals coming from penalties and another two from deflections, he couldn’t do much about the ones that were conceded. His kicking left something to be desired though as he turned over possession in the defensive third a couple of times.

Marc Jurado – 4 – A tough day started early when he conceded a penalty five minutes in. It did not get easier after that as he was terrorised by Armstrong Oko-Flex and allowed too much space in behind him.

Teden Mengi – 4 – The conceder of the second penalty, Mengi had a really poor game showing a lack of awareness to danger. He let in runners behind him too often, including for West Ham’s fifth goal.

Bjorn Hardley – 5 – Did better than Mengi on covering his side but they lacked cohesion together and too often got split by the West Ham forwards, who were given acres of space in central areas.

Alvaro Fernandez – 5 – Was one of the few bright spots on the ball, linking up well with Elanga at times particularly in the first half. Defensively got out done for pace at times though and ended up seeing red for accidentally clipping the heels of Chesters while being deemed the last man, although arguably Hardley was there to cover and it should have only been yellow.

Charlie Wellens – 5.5 – Was involved in United’s two biggest chances as he hit the post in the first half and also set up Hugill on a plate who missed from five yards out. Moved back into a midfield role today, he did get overrun by West Ham’s high intensity pressing.

Martin Svidersky – 4.5 – Struggled to get to grips with the match and allowed the opposition to cut through the middle too easily. His frustration was visible as he lunged into a nasty tackle, picking up a yellow.

Anthony Elanga – 5 – Looked to be United’s best chance of making any breakthrough, but despite some good dribbling he struggled to create any clear openings for shots.

Sam Mather – 4 – Very a much a boy against men on the day as he couldn’t handle the physicality and looked well off the pace. His pressing was even sluggish and turgid.

Omari Forson – 4 – Similar to Mather, Forson was very quiet and really struggled to impose any sort of impact on the match.

Joe Hugill – 4 – While he wasn’t given the most service, he should have done better with Wellens’ cross and could have shown more movement to try get involved.

Substitutes

Dillon Hoogewerf – 5 – Provided some energy and willingness to get on the ball and into the battle but going down a man shortly after coming on didn’t give him many opportunities to carve out attacks.

Manni Norkett – 5 – Came on just before the sending off and didn’t have much chance to make an impact.