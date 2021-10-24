Video: Jesse Lingard abused by fan as Old Trafford turns toxic

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard faced some abuse during the heavy defeat to Liverpool despite not even being on the pitch.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to go with the same starting XI that secured a sensational 3-2 comeback victory against Atalanta but ultimately it was a decision that backfired.

Lingard getting abuse, replies with ‘I’m not on the pitch’. Turned toxic in here. pic.twitter.com/cRFrY3BN1S — Gaz (@CantonaManc) October 24, 2021

United absolutely crumbled at home, with their fierce rivals Liverpool scoring five goals despite hardly getting into top gear.

Solskjaer brought on Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot, and Edinson Cavani for his substitutes and so that meant Lingard didn’t see a minute of action.

Despite that, the atmosphere at Old Trafford got so bad the Englishman was being abused for no good reason.

Many fans walked out of the stadium as well as Liverpool went into the break with four goals, with some reports claiming Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t stay for the full 90 minutes either.

In fairness, those who did stay ensured they outsung the visiting fans but it wasn’t necessarily in support of Solskjaer.

The writing is on the wall for the legendary Norwegian whose sacking looks inevitable given the manner of the defeat.

Many felt United were the underdogs for the fixture and potentially would have accepted a defeat but certainly not one like the one that unfolded in front of their eyes.

If the win vs Atalanta showed the players were fighting for Solskjaer, then the defeat to Liverpool showed they’re sick of doing so.

Things are likely to continue getting more toxic in the coming weeks, especially if the board don’t make the right decisions.