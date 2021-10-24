Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tearfully walks away as Manchester United crumble

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked completely distraught following the heavy defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Despite taking their foot off the gas in the second half, the away team crushed the home team 5-0, much to the dismay of the supporters.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks shell shocked at full-time 😳 pic.twitter.com/4RTh2DEnnp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Solskjaer appeared to have tears in his eyes and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was because he felt his dream has crumbled in front of him.

The former Molde man was never shy in admitting his desire to lead United and it’s safe to say there are a lot of things he did right.

Unfortunately, after having built his star-studded line-up and having plenty of time with the club to create something magical, there was nowhere for him to hide.

Ultimately the writing is on the wall for Solskjaer and it’s difficult to see him coming back from this, with some fans calling for him to resign with dignity.

For everything he did right, the legendary Norwegian equally couldn’t get his team over the line and it looks like that’s what will cost him.

Solskjaer did a better job than any manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era in regards to rebuilding the club and he can at least be proud of that.

If he does leave, he’ll leave behind a better team than any of his predecessors did, despite their high-class credentials.

With Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur around the corner, the nail is all but in Solskjaer’s coffin and it looks like he’ll face the sack during the November international break or just before Christmas.

The majority of fans would like to see it happen now but the board have a tendency to wait too long before making such a decision.