Antonio Conte: Manchester United fans respond to managerial rumours

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the rumours linking Antonio Conte to the manager’s position as pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Molde boss is arguably the closest he’s ever been to the exit door after Sunday’s heavy defeat to Liverpool.

United could do little to stem the flow at Old Trafford, with the visitors netting five despite visibly taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

Some felt the clash against Liverpool could get ugly but no one anticipated it would be this bad and not just due to the scoreline.

The Red Devils were noticeably and thoroughly beaten, with some fans feeling they never looked as though they could turn things around.

The club are naturally being linked with a move for Antonio Conte given how he’s one of a few high profile names who are available for hire.

Zinedine Zidane is another but reports that he has no interest in Premier League football has dampened that news a little.

Conte knows English football and despite labels of being defensive, there are those who believe he’s the ideal candidate based on his pedigree and ability to deliver silverware.

