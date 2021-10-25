Bastian Schweinsteiger delivers devastating comparison between Manchester United and the elite

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger made his thoughts clear on the Red Devils’ performance after their humiliating defeat to Liverpool.

The former World Cup winner didn’t enjoy the most fruitful spell at Old Trafford, struggling with a number of injuries in his near two years with the club.

He made just 35 appearances after signing for the club as a 30-year-old with the bulk of his games coming under Louis Van Gaal reign at the club.

However, he was able to claim a trophy in that time (FA Cup 15/16) and still remains a popular figure amongst United fans and often tweets about the club.

A devastating day for all @ManUtd supporters and the club but it didn’t come out of nowhere. It was not a surprise. @LFC showed them the difference, which is huge – having a philosophy & vision. Congrats, #LiverpoolFC.

Hopefully #ManchesterUnited will get back very soon. #MUNLIV — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 24, 2021

Clearly not a fan of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s methods, Schweinsteiger is simply mirroring the opinion of many United fans across the world.

The gap between United and the other top clubs seemed large, but Sunday’s performance was perhaps even a shock for Ole’s most ardent supporters, it wasn’t even remotely competitive.

In the past the German legend has shared his concerns with United’s style of play and has claimed its taking Ole too long to deliver success at Old Trafford.

Both points have been levelled at the manager continuously over the last few months and it remains to be seen whether he can safely navigate his way out of this mess with his job in tact.