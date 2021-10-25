Donny van de Beek switches agents ahead of potential exit from Manchester United

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek is reportedly on the search for a new club and has switched agents to potentially help in finding a new team.

The Dutch international hasn’t featured for the club since the Carabao Cup defeat vs. West Ham United despite his former agent clearly indicating that he held positive talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s clear to see that the player is troubled at the club after he clearly showed his anger during matches when he was asked to return to the bench after a warm-up session.

According to Mike Verweij, who is a sports reporter in the Netherlands, Van de Beek has left his agent Gudio Albers and has now joined up with Ali Dursun.

📝 — Donny van de Beek has left his agent Guido Albers. He will join agent Ali Dursun who takes care of Frenkie de Jong and also comes under the same agency as Victor Lindelöf. Mino Raiola tried for him as well #mufc #mujournal [@MikeVerweij] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) October 25, 2021

He currently represents players such as Frankie de Jong who plays for Barcelona as well as Manchester United centre-back, Victor Lindelof.

The cause for the change of agents is currently unknown but with the Netherlands star expecting a clean break from United, it could be because he wants to increase his chances of an exit.

Through De Telegraaf, Dursun spoke to the reporters where he said that he expects Donny to go on loan in January.

Donny’s new agent: “I expect Donny [van de Beek] to go on loan in January — maybe even a loan with obligation to buy." (@telegraaf) #MUFC https://t.co/Z8CUWgXj30 — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) October 25, 2021

He went on to say that the loan option could potentially include an obligation to buy.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that some of the top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Everton are all interested in securing the player in the midseason transfer window.

Many United fans will be a little worried at the idea of allowing the 24-year-old to leave the club after inadequate performances from the current options this season.

The next few weeks will become crunch time for Van de Beek as he tries to find his new home after a disappointing life in Manchester.