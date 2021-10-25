Fabrizio Romano and other reliable journalists confirm Antonio Conte as Manchester United’s prime managerial target



Manchester United have identified Antonio Conte as their prime managerial candidate to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As per Gianluigi Di Marzio, Conte is at the top of United’s list with Zinedine Zidane being another name touted.

Fabrizio Romano also reports that although Conte has never preferred joining mid-season, he would do so if Man Utd came calling.

Man Utd. First step has to be the final decision on Solskjær by the board. Internal talks still ongoing over how to handle the crisis. 🔴 #MUFC Antonio Conte would be prepared to talk with Man Utd about project, as revealed today – but there’s been still no official contact yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2021

To be clear about Antonio Conte. He’s never been a fan of joining clubs during the season as it’s not in his style – the only club right now that could change Antonio's mind is Manchester United 🔴 #MUFC Still no official talks. Depends of Solskjær situation – matter of respect. pic.twitter.com/eaXrgygCjB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2021

The Italian rejected an offer from Spurs this summer, but will be willing to join United.

The United board are currently in talks to resolve the managerial situation before the Tottenham game on Saturday.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla also reports that United have now made first contact with Conte’s agents.

https://twitter.com/AlfredoPedulla/status/1452701332553486338?s=20

The club are also pondering whether to sack Solskjaer immediately or to wait until the next international break.

🗞 #mufc are deciding whether to exempt Solskjær from his duties immediately or to give him time till the next break. [@AlfredoPedulla] — utdreport (@utd_report1) October 25, 2021

BBC’s Simon Stone briefly explains the potential candidates to take over from the Norwegian:

“The idea of replacing Solskjaer with a United legend as an interim – even if one could be found who was willing to take over from, potentially, a popular former team-mate – does not seem to fit.”

“There are two high-profile potential candidates out of work in former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.”

“Conte would seem at odds with United’s long-term approach, even if his Serie A title success in Italy last season with Inter Milan proves he retains an ability to win major prizes to go along with his feisty personality.”

“Zidane won every honour in the game at Real, but there is uncertainty over the amount of hands-on coaching he did, and that may not suit United.”