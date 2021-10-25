Manchester United board to hold emergency meeting over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s job has never looked more unsafe as reports over Antonio Conte’s potential interest continues to grow.

The former Molde man was cast aside by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in a crushing 5-0 loss at Old Trafford.

New detail added to the below story: "The managing director, Richard Arnold, is understood to have cancelled all appointments on Monday to hold talks with [Joel] Glazer"… https://t.co/NZ1oWN47ep — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) October 25, 2021

According to The Guardian, Conte would be interested, with many players now questioning whether Solskjaer is the man to lead them moving forward.

The heavy defeat to Liverpool is said to have cemented the lack of belief in the legendary Norwegian and despite him being well-liked, the feeling is he’s lacking tactically.

Joel Glazer and co are seriously considering Solskjaer’s future, though any decision will potentially happen later on Monday given the owners reside in Florida, five hours behind the UK.

There’s been no official contact for Conte so far and he does want to understand the club’s vision before committing despite feeling it’s a special opportunity.

Some fans hold reservations in regards to the Italian manager as they feel he might not fit in with the club’s culture.

Conte has also been labelled as a defensive manager, though there are stats that suggest otherwise, and so some are concerned he’ll play the same way Jose Mourinho did.

Naturally his former ties with Chelsea don’t exactly help but many are willing to overlook it as he is one of the best options available at the moment.

Zinedine Zidane is another whose name has come up as well as Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Spain’s Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona boss would certainly play the exciting football fans want to see but there are reservations over him too.