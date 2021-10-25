Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United consider quick sacking

Manchester United fans reportedly might not have to wait much longer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave the club.

News has continued to accelerate quickly and it seems the legendary Norwegian might be on his way out earlier than first anticipated.

According to Manchester Evening News, ‘serious consideration’ is being given in regards to getting rid of Solskjaer before Saturday’s game vs Tottenham, with United failing to comment on his future.

The players were said to have been kept behind at Old Trafford for two hours after the defeat to Liverpool, though they were given the day off today.

Sacking Solskjaer today doesn’t necessarily mean a new manager will be in charge by the time the team faces Tottenham next weekend.

It’s likely an interim manager will be in charge until someone else comes in, with the likes of Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane, Erik ten Hag, and Luis Enrique all linked with the job at Old Trafford.

The Italian boss appears to be the current favourite but nothing is certain for the time being, especially since he first needs reassurances from the club on their vision and ambitions.

There have been rumours the interim manager will be the technical director and occasional coach Darren Fletcher.

It will be interesting to see if Solskjaer is sacked who will replace him as it will represent yet another failure from the board.

After all, the legendary Norwegian was only just recently supported by those higher up and had his deal extended in a show of faith.

Even if they stick by Solskjaer, he will need to go on a remarkable run of wins and show a true change in a tactical sense to win back the fans.

The huge 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford was the last straw for the majority of the fan base who still supported the former striker.

There’s next to no fans left who still feel Solskjaer has something to offer, which is a damning indictment in and of itself.