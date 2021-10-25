Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s downfall at Manchester United is painful to watch

Can it get any worse than being humiliated 5-0 against Liverpool at Old Trafford? Honestly, I’m not sure it does.

Manchester United’s dismantling at the hands of Liverpool was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me personally with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and I now cannot see how he isn’t sacked as manager. Admitting that is painful.

I wanted nothing more than to see Solskjaer succeed.

His position as United boss has always been scrutinised from before he even took over as caretaker manager but time and time again he defied those odds, he came back from the brink multiple times, he regenerated, but this Liverpool defeat was all encapsulating and returning from this brink seems unlikely, verging on impossible.

The manner of the performance against Liverpool was important for Solskjaer. If we went down fighting after a full throttle team display, we could have all held our hands up and admitted Liverpool were the better team.

Instead, we were 3-0 down with 38 minutes and 4-0 down before half-time. Instead, United were lost at sea with no captain to steer them in the right direction. Ill discipline and defensive capitulation were inside the treasure chests, there was no gold in sight.

And that’s why I can’t see how Solskjaer survives this situation.

It was an all-encompassing defeat from start to finish past Bruno Fernandes‘ miss within five minutes which showed me Solskjaer’s grip on this United squad wasn’t there any more. Where players previously turned up for their manager under pressure, they had no answer against the sheer quality of top level opposition in Liverpool.

It hurts me to watch it. Solskjaer is my favourite ever United player.

I grew up as a substitute in my team when I was a young kid, I looked up to Solskjaer. He gave everything to United as a player and coach for over a decade, he is United through and through, he wants nothing more than success for our club but he’s just not capable of bringing it.

I didn’t want it to end this way.

I never wanted to be in this position saying it but I have to now hold my hands up, as a staunch and fierce supporter of Solskjaer over the years, to say he has to be replaced as United manager because it’s past the point of no return now.