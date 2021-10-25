Paul Scholes slams Paul Pogba after antics against Liverpool

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has slammed Paul Pogba‘s behaviour in United’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in an interview with Premier League productions.

The midfielder replaced Mason Greenwood at half time but got sent off just fifteen minutes later, after a dangerous tackle on Liverpool’s opening goal scorer, Naby Keita.

Pogba was partly to blame for the fifth goal with Scholes saying, “He tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch, gives the goal away.”

And Scholes has questioned if the Frenchman will ever be seen in a United shirt again after his abysmal performance. “Later he gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle, now you’re 5-0 down with 10 men. You’d have to think, if Ole’s still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt?”

The ex-United man went on to examine Pogba’s influence on the club in recent years, “He’s caused mayhem over the last couple of years. Everyone knows what a talent he is, every manager trusts him, tried to give him his head and let him be the player he’s been.

“With all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that!” He exclaimed.

He went on to accuse the Frenchman of disrespecting his manager. “He’s had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just a lack of discipline and disrespect for your manager and your teammates.”

Scholes, who played at senior level for the club from 1993 to 2013, defended Ole, saying Pogba’s behaviour is not the manager’s fault.

He finished by saying “Look, he probably will play again won’t he? But I don’t think they will be missing anything if he doesn’t.”

It wasn’t just Pogba that Scholes was critical of. He questioned the tactics after practically predicting this scoreline after the Atalanta victory.

“I don’t think it was a lack of effort, I think tactically they were set up in a way where this could happen and unfortunately it did.”

Meanwhile, the pressure mounts on Solskjaer as speculation about his future increases.