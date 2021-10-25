Real Madrid remain alert to Paul Pogba’s current situation at Manchester United



Manchester United are trying their hardest to secure Paul Pogba for longer than the current season as his contract comes to an end next summer.

Starting from January, clubs outside of England will be able to approach Pogba and his agents and talk about a potential move in the summer for a free transfer to that respective club.

Over the past couple of months, Man United have been trying their hardest to extend the Frenchmen’s current deal but nothing has been finalised as of yet.

According to as.com, if Real Madrid make an initial approach, United will not get out of the way as they continue to convince Pogba to stay.

Currently, the club is continuing talks as they try and prevent him from leaving.

The outlet goes on to explain that a decision will not be made until the end of April which is what Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, is saying.

Unfortunately for United, this is something that benefits the clubs who are interested in the player as contract talks can begin as soon as the January transfer window opens in this country.

The 28-year-old has had a troublesome time under Solskjaer after being out with an injury for a couple of months last season.

Even upon his return, it feels like the player isn’t enjoying his current role at United as he keeps moving positions whether that is in central midfield, attacking midfield or a left-winger.

In recent months he has been deployed as a left-winger to accommodate the McTominay/Fred pivot which the manager prefers.

It seems unlikely at this stage that the player will sign on for more years at the club after a difficult period but the United board have a couple more months to try and convince him to stay.

The outlet concludes by saying that Madrid are currently keeping a close eye on the current situation regarding the player, who was more pf a top priority while Zinedine Zidane was head coach.

