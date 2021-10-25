Zinedine Zidane: Manchester United interested in appointing Frenchman as new manager

Manchester United are reportedly interested in appointing Zinedine Zidane as manager of the club.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Frenchman is attracting interest from clubs – one of them being United.

Marca also mentions that Zidane is currently enjoying his time off from management and is in no rush to make a decision.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure at United and is fighting to save his job after an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Many outlets have hinted that Solskjaer’s sacking is inevitable, and United are seriously considering appointing a new manager.

Antonio Conte has so far emerged as the leading candidate, but United are yet to make a concrete decision. Zidane’s is a name that has also been mentioned.

Man Utd. First step has to be the final decision on Solskjær by the board. Internal talks still ongoing over how to handle the crisis. 🔴 #MUFC Antonio Conte would be prepared to talk with Man Utd about project, as revealed today – but there’s been still no official contact yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2021

Zidane would fit the profile for a Man United manager. He will demand respect from the dressing room for his achievements as a player and his staggering success as a manager.

The Frenchman is one of the most decorated managers in Real Madrid’s history.

He is the only manager to win three back to back Champions Leagues in a row.

Here is a look at Zidane's record with Madrid 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2xjTFooKfY — Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) June 2, 2021

Despite his unexpected departure in 2018, Zidane was back in charge of Madrid after a short break in March 2019.

Following this disappointing season, Zidane led his team to secure a record 34th league title in the 2019-2020 season.

The 48-year-old won three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and two LaLiga titles as manager.

If the Red Devils want guaranteed success, they should look further than the Frenchman, who is a proven winner.