Eric Bailly one of many players questioning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

More details are emerging from the press about the dressing room unrest at Manchester United that could be the death knell for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at the club.

According to The Telegraph, ‘Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, selections, reluctance to make big decisions and indulgence of underperforming players and star names have all been called into question by players’.

Eric Bailly is the first player to be named as one who has openly questioned Solskjaer.

‘It is understood that Eric Bailly openly challenged Solskjaer in the aftermath of the wretched 4-2 defeat at Leicester when he reputedly asked the manager “why he picked a centre-half who was not fit”,’ reporter James Ducker writes.

‘Bailly was overlooked for Harry Maguire, who started despite having only had one training session on the grass after three weeks out with a calf injury and his patent lack of fitness showed during an error strewn display.

‘Maguire kept his place against Atalanta and Liverpool, despite similarly poor showings.

‘Bailly was one of several players to question some of Solskjaer’s decisions during a frank exchange of views before the Atalanta game last Wednesday.

‘One senior player is understood to have asked why Donny van de Beek, who has made just four league starts in his 14 months at Old Trafford, has been routinely passed over.

‘Others have questioned why Jesse Lingard has been frozen out and why others, such as Nemanja Matic, have been used so sparingly when the form of so many regulars has been so poor, with concerns raised about the tendency to keep repeating the same mistakes and the “favouritism” shown to some.’

And according to The Times, Solskjaer is not the only staff member to be questioned by the first team squad.

‘There is also particular concern among one section of the squad about the role of Kieran McKenna, the 35-year-old who joined the first-team backroom staff in the summer of 2018 after a successful spell in charge of the under-18s,’ reporter Paul Hirst claims.

‘McKenna is regarded as a bright mind with a keen attention to detail by the club’s hierarchy, but some squad members have been left uninspired by his training sessions.’

It is a depressing picture of a fractured dressing room and one that does not bode well for Solskjaer’s future.

Reports this morning have claimed that Solskjaer’s job is safe ‘for now’ although if these reliable reporters are to be believed, it is hard to see how he can come back from this position.