Jesse Lingard likes ‘OleOut’ post on Instagram as pressure continues to rise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are seemingly in freefall and the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at an all-time high following the 5-0 battering to Liverpool.

Sunday’s defeat was a turning point for many United fans who now largely feel the Norwegian has taken the club as far as he can.

One thing that has historically been Solskjaer’s biggest strength is his watertight relationship with his squad, but amidst the current situation this may have changed.

United star Jesse Lingard has struggled to get regular minutes this campaign, starting just one game in the EFL Cup defeat to West Ham.

Despite this he has chipped in with two goals and an assist, including a match winning strike vs West Ham and assisting Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner against Villareal.

But it seems his patience may have ran out as he recently liked an ‘OleOut’ post from a Ronaldo fan account.

Jesse Lingard liking a post with #OleOut from Instagram user @/cristianr0naldo pic.twitter.com/xw5rhOQNKA — UnitedCloud🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@unitedcIoud) October 25, 2021

The post shows a number of images from Sunday’s game with the caption: “5-0, and a Cristiano Ronaldo goal ruled out by VAR and Pogba send off #OleOut.”

It is unknown whether this was intentional from Lingard but comes at the same time as other reports of unrest from the squad have surfaced.

The Telegraph claims ‘Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, selections, reluctance to make big decisions and indulgence of underperforming players and star names have all been called into question by players.’

While there was a bust up following the Leicester City defeat between him and Eric Bailly after he chose a clearly unfit Harry Maguire over the Ivory Coast international.

With crisis talks happening behind the scenes and Antonio Conte rumoured to be ready to accept the job, is Ole’s time up at Old Trafford?