Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United buy time and hand under-fire manager second chance

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly took charge of the training sessions today as business went on as usual.

The former prolific striker’s position as manager has become precarious at the very least but it looks like he survived his first day back since the heavy defeat to Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær completed the training session at Carrington today, Sir Alex Ferguson was there too. Feeling around the staff is the same: he’s staying. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United are prepared to give him another chance with Tottenham & potentially for Atalanta/City games. pic.twitter.com/fAKASdZG7T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson and Martin Edwards have been at the #mufc training ground today. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 26, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson is understood to be among those who still wants to see Solskjaer succeed so perhaps he was in Carrington to give him a morale boost.

Lots has been said about the legendary Norwegian, with some fans shocked he’s still in charge given the amount of information that has leaked.

Others don’t understand the point of giving Solskjaer the opportunity to redeem himself in the clash vs Tottenham, as it’s unlikely one result will change anything.

After all, the former Molde man would need to go on an unbelievable winning run whilst changing his tactical system in order to win back the support from fans.

The loss to Liverpool was the nail in Solskjaer’s coffin and so it’s remarkably difficult to come back from such a situation, especially after the many horrible leaks that have come through since yesterday.

There have been reports of players losing their faith in him despite still liking him, while others struggle to see how they collectively move forward.

It’s difficult to see the time afforded to Solskjaer as anything but the board buying themselves time to appoint a successor.

Although they should always have a backup plan just in case, it’s safe to say they never assumed he and his team would implode just a couple of months after a successful summer and a contract extension.