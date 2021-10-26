Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is safe for now, says leading journalist

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job as manager of Manchester United is safe ‘for now’, according to a reliable source.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell claims that ‘whether acute pain meant the hierarchy would act over Solskjaer was unclear for a period on Monday.

‘But by nightfall it transpired he will very likely be given the opportunity to rectify matters, starting at Tottenham on Saturday.

‘There was unequivocal backing after the defeat to Leicester and while it was possible to detect a slight softening of that tone post-Liverpool, Solskjaer still has support from above for the moment.

‘The decision rests with co-chairman Joel Glazer, who takes a daily interest in United, with Woodward a contributing voice despite his departure being scheduled for the end of this year.

‘A decision to stand by Solskjaer will bring intense pressure given the scale of debacle against Klopp’s team.

‘Clearly, Solskjaer needs a result at Tottenham to assuage concerns. Another defeat would turn up the heat to ferocious temperatures and invite the agents of managers to push their cause further.

‘Antonio Conte has let it be known he would be open to taking charge of United, for instance.

‘Zinedine Zidane is another name being mentioned in football circles, while Mauricio Pochettino, whose time at Paris Saint-Germain seems fraught with uncertainty, is said to still admire United.

‘And if Solskjaer is given a longer stay of execution, Brighton’s highly-rated Graham Potter could come under consideration.’

Whitwell’s report that Solskjaer is to be given more time goes strongly against the tidal wave of others claiming that the Norwegian is about to be sacked, and indeed that Conte, and perhaps others have already been contacted.

However, The Athletic is known for its reliability and Whitwell would not nail his colours to the mast without good reason.