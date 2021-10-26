Paul Pogba: Manchester United unhappy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly unhappy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as dissent continues to grow in the ranks.

A lot of information has been leaked over the past 48 hours and unsurprisingly the talented Frenchman is involved in the news too.

🗣️ — @JorisCrolbois: " Paul Pogba isn't happy to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He loves the city and his family enjoys it there. It's not easy for PSG to sign him because there are lots of midfielders there."#mufc #mujournal [@FabrizioRomano Twitch] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) October 26, 2021

Mino Raiola on Paul Pogba's contract: "You would have to ask #mufc about it. At this moment everything is calm. There is no update." #mulive [@TimesSport] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 26, 2021

Pogba’s name has been dragged through the mud many times in the past and he was seen publicly clashing with former boss Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician labelled his player as a virus and chose to confront the World Cup winner knowing that Sky Sports were recording the training session.

Solskjaer and Pogba are known to get along well so it’s rather surprising to hear the news he’s unhappy and potentially wouldn’t want to continue under his current manager.

It’s worth noting the former academy graduate’s contract runs out next summer and he’s yet to sign an extension.

Super agent Mino Raiola seems to suggest the ball is in Manchester United’s court but reports have claimed Pogba’s had an offer on the table since July.

That implies that the talks are at a standstill as neither party wants to compromise for the other, which likely means the playmaker will end up leaving.

Given he appears to have lost faith in Solskjaer, the only way this situation changes is if a new manager comes in.

Antonio Conte brought the best out of Pogba during their time together with Juventus and if the Italian is brought in this season then that might be enough to convince the player to sign on the dotted line.