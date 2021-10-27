Borussia Dortmund shut down talks of Jude Bellingham leaving

Manchester United have been dealt a strong blow in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The young Englishman is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and there were claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hoping to bring him in to shore up the midfield.

Borussia Dortmund head of first team Sebastian Kehl to @sport1: “There’s lot ot interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool. But there is no bottom line and no exit clause. He is loved, he enjoys that. There are no signs he could leave BVB soon”. 🟡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BVB @berger_pj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2021

Bellingham’s lack of release clause will likely prove to be a major stumbling block for any club trying to sign him.

After all, it means Dortmund can start a bidding war for him, knowing full well that many top sides want his signature.

Erling Haaland is said to have a release clause and so there’s less room to negotiate in that scenario.

However, Dortmund might use any potential Bellingham sale as an excuse to make up for any possible losses in the Norwegian’s expected departure.

Having said that, the German giants are unlikely to want to lose or sell two of their major stars in one window.

The likeliest scenario is that Haaland leaves in the summer of 2022 and Bellingham departs in the summer of 2023.

United are said to be in for the prolific striker’s signature too so perhaps they need to be selective over who they chase.

Those at Old Trafford will be hoping the clubs’ positive ties with each other will give them an advantage in the race for Haaland’s signature but that remains to be seen.

Solskjaer’s position as manager is currently under threat anyways and so it’s likely any transfer business is on hold until his future is resolved.