Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star keeping dressing room together

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly attempted to bring the dressing room together after recent performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In what has been a difficult start to the season for the manager and the players, rumours claim the dressing room’s morale is well below where it needs to be.

The 5-0 defeat in the Premier League to rivals Liverpool has only made matters worse as Solskjaer is reportedly beginning to lose the support of his players.

According to the Manchester Evening News, sources say Ronaldo is holding the dressing room together and has encouraged his teammates to rally behind Solskjaer.

In recent days, it has been reported that the board are monitoring the situation and while a few weeks ago reports claimed they were backing Solskjaer, that seems to be rapidly changing.

The Portuguese striker has apparently told the squad not to become demotivated over what has been a difficult period.

The outlet reports that the resistance in sacking Solskjaer is due to having no succession plan in place.

United will now visit Tottenham Hotspur with the current managerial setup.

One of the managers who is currently available in the market is Antonio Conte and it has been reported that some at United are not keen on hiring him despite him being keen on the role.

The MEN conclude by saying that some of the decisions which the players have been confused about include selecting Daniel James at the start of the season two days before his move to Leeds United.

Whereas others are confused about the lack of playing time for Jesse Lingard, who has been in form, and starting unfit defenders when having fit defenders on the bench.

It is now crunch time for Solskjaer as he desperately tries to improve the results on the football pitch.