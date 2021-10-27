Donny Van de Beek will stay at Manchester United on one condition

Donny Van de Beek’s Manchester United career is seemingly hanging in the balance and will rely on one key decision.

The Dutchman has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford, with his lack of game time a topic of conversation amongst United fans.

Put simply, from the outside looking in it appears he has not been given a fair chance at United and it is harming his career.

And now reports suggest the 24-year-old is prepared to leave United in January if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still the manager.

🚨🌕| Donny van de Beek will leave the club in January if Solskjaer is still the manager. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano ,@podcastherewego] 🇳🇱❌ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) October 26, 2021

VDB has recently switched agents and is now represented by Ali Dursun, the man who secured his former teammate Frenkie de Jong’s blockbuster move to Barcelona.

This could be seen as a decision to force a move away after being unhappy with former agent Guido Albers’ efforts.

On the other hand, he could just want more football and wasn’t satisfied with Albers constant talk of a move away from Manchester.

Many felt Ole would be relieved of his duties after a dismal showing in the 5-0 loss to bitter rivals Liverpool last week, a result that puts them bottom of the Premier League form table.

Bottom of the form table! I didn’t actually think it was THAT bad pic.twitter.com/HXgG7aGcJz — The Green Devil 🇮🇪⏱ (@TheGreenDevil20) October 26, 2021

But it has since been revealed he will be in charge for at least the Tottenham Hotspurs game this weekend.

Fabrizio Romano also revealed United star Paul Pogba wants to extend his stay in Manchester but only if Solskjaer is replaced.

With players turning on him and the overall atmosphere at the club the worst it’s been under his tutelage, can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer possibly come back from this?