Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Journalists clash over extent of dressing room damage

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans are hearing conflicting reports over how the players in the dressing room currently feel about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian’s position is massively under threat following a horror 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The defeat to Liverpool left many to call for Solskjaer’s head and some felt the players would be thinking the same.

The Tweets above seems to suggest otherwise and that the issues with the legendary Norwegian aren’t a collective one.

Solskjaer remains popular on the basis of his brilliant man-management skills but it all means for nothing if his abilities are being questioned.

After all, players want to win and won’t tolerate a manager even if he’s nice if he’s unable to deliver results.

If anything, many footballers put up with unpleasant managers because of their ability to churn out wins, and not to scapegoat one but Jose Mourinho is the most high-profile example.

The truth is, regardless of who is at fault or what the state of the dressing room is, all that matters now is that results start to swing United’s way.

The squad is simply too good to just be fighting for a top-four finish or even struggle to get there and there remains nowhere to hide for Solskjaer.

It’s up to him how he feels he should resolve the matter but from the outside looking in, he’s got a solid foundation in still having the players on his side.

All he has to do is convince them to believe in his vision but to do so, he has to make serious changes and prove he is tactically adept.

