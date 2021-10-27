Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manager’s position under the microscope

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to stay for the visit to Tottenham Hotspur but his position is currently being reviewed.

In what has been a surprise for many, the manager will not be on his way out after being given what has been deemed a ‘stay of execution’ even after the 5-0 home defeat vs. Liverpool.

During the 48 hours after the humiliating defeat, rumours ramped up that Solskjaer would not continue as manager and would be sacked before the Tottenham visit but that seems unlikely now.

The Norwegian has been in charge of the club since December 2018 as caretaker manager and then as permanent manager in March 2019.

According to the Mirror, Solskjaer is set to stay but every day he is fearing his long-term future after negative results since the start of the season.

The 48-year-old took training yesterday for the first time since the defeat as he looks set to continue for now but the result has been labeled as ‘shocking’ by some of the senior players.

It has also been reported that some members of the squad are questioning the recent decisions and team selections and are said to be unhappy with the current situation.

The outlet goes on to say that the position of Solskjaer was initially meant to be reviewed in December after the upcoming important run of games over the next few weeks.

This includes securing qualification for the next round of the Champions League, with United currently in first place.

However, the process to review the club’s stance on the manager has accelerated in the past week, with Ed Woodward, managing director Richard Arnold, and co-chairman Joel Glazer meeting up to discuss recent results.

At this moment of time, it seems the board are resisting calls for him to be sacked and are continuing to monitor the situation.

One of the managers to have been linked with the club include Ajax’s Erik ten Hag who has been very successful at the club.

He suits the current setup at United and will be boosted by his tendency to regularly start youth products from the academy, while his recent successes in the Champions League won’t hurt.

No approach has been made by the club for any manager out of respect for Solskjaer as he still remains to be the boss, however, this could change in a matter of weeks if the results do not improve.