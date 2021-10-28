Ella Toone scores her first hat trick for England

Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone scored her first hat trick for the England Lionesses on Tuesday in their 10-0 victory against Latvia.

The 22 year old has been one of United’s best players so far this season, scoring a number of goals and assists and that form has carried on into the England camp.

Her first two goals came within the opening 12 minutes as she pulled off two almost identical strikes from inside the box.

Her third came in the second half as she danced around the Latvian defenders to slot one home from a tight angle, before she was taken off.

She took the match ball with a smile beaming across her face.

Toone wasn’t the only Red on international duty as Mary Earps had a quiet night in goal for the Lionesses whilst Lessi Russo, Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem all joined in the training camp for the qualifiers.

There were more Reds in action for their countries besides the England players though, Ona Battle got two assists in Spain’s game vs Ukraine last night.

Meanwhile, Jackie Groenen starred for the Netherlands and Vilde Boe Risa appeared for Norway.

Hayley Ladd and Carrie Jones both started for Wales against Estonia and helped them to clinch a 4-0 victory.

The Lionesses next game will take place on November 27th at home where they will face Austria.

United will be keen to welcome the girls back, injury free, as they face a run of tough fixtures throughout November including Spurs and Everton away, as well as Arsenal at home.