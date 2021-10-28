Paul Pogba: Chance remains for Manchester United extension

Manchester United star Paul Pogba‘s future hangs in the balance as new developments have taken place.

It appears the former Juventus man and the player himself feel differently about how things will unfold over the coming months.

I am told that Pogba remains relaxed about his next move, and that there is still a chance Paul will sign a contract extension at Manchester United — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) October 28, 2021

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils are not going to try to sell Pogba in January and are willing to let him leave for free next summer if he doesn’t sign an extension.

It’s claimed the club knew all along that the talented Frenchman may only ever sign one contract when he initially joined.

It’s also understood Manchester United felt his departure might happen once he turned down their previous offer for an extension.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pogba take his time and weigh up his options before deciding what he wants.

After all, his next contract will likely be the last major one of his career and he needs reassurances he will win the trophies he craves.

When January comes around, foreign clubs can make an approach for him to sign him for free and so he will get to see who is genuinely interested in him and who isn’t.

By that time, it will also be clear whether United have a chance at any silverware or not and so he can decide whether he wants to be a part of the club any longer or not.

Pogba’s enjoyed his football since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became in charge but the team are closing in on three years under the manager’s tenure and no trophies has been won.

That is ultimately what players’ careers are judged on and he doesn’t have enough medals to match the quality of player he is.