Antonio Conte will not replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager, new report claims

Antonio Conte appears to have talked himself out of becoming Manchester United’s next manager, according to a new report.

The Daily Star claims in an exclusive article that in their search for a potential replacement for the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have lost interest in Conte after hearing the demands he would make if he were to take the job.

First, the Star says that Conte would demand a salary package of £18 million a year, an amount which the united hierarchy considers unacceptable.

Second, the report claims that ‘Conte would also want to bring in his own team of backroom staff.’

This would involve further significant investment and payoffs to current coaches that the club would be reluctant to pay.

And third, this would all be ‘as well as being able to sign a new holding midfielder and full back in the next transfer window to fit into a change of playing style to suit his favoured 3-5-2 system.’

This would probably entail a winter budget of at least £60- £80 million, something controlling shareholders the Glazer family would be unlikely to endorse.

The article goes on to say that United also have reservations about Conte’s excessive demands to former employers for transfer funds and how this could create a problem within the club.

‘United have not ruled him out completely and could still turn to him if they find themselves in a desperate situation, but have decided he is no longer as appealing an option as first thought,’ the report concludes before confirming that other options are being pursued.

Other options could include former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag, PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui.

Bookmakers have even listed Cristiano Ronaldo among the favourites, which given United’s track record of promoting from within might not be beyond the realms of possibility.

Solskjaer, of course, will be hoping that this is all hypothetical as he attempts to extricate himself from the chopping block with a convincing win at Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow.