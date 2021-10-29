Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly seeking assurances over their future at the club



Manchester United players Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek are seeking assurances over their position at the club after failing to appear in recent matches and believing they have been exiled from the starting eleven.

Dutch international Van de Beek has only started four Premier League matches since his arrival in 2020 and has only made one substitute appearance in the league this season so far.

Bailly however made regular appearances from the bench last season but has failed to make an impact in all competitions this season, appearing once in the Carabao Cup defeat vs. West Ham United from the bench.

Both players are now concerned about their playing time and will be seeking assurances over their position at the club going forward.

According to The Sun, the 27-year-old defender was incredibly upset at not starting vs. Leicester after Harry Maguire clearly wasn’t fit, but still got the nod as Raphael Varane remained on the sidelines.

Since then, Maguire’s form has been in question and people are wondering if he has fully recovered from the injury that kept him out for a couple of weeks.

The Ivory Coast star signed a new deal in April that lasts up until 2024 and will be confused over the lack of starts, especially in cup competitions and the Champions League.

It’s a different story for Van de Beek who has completely lost his place in the international side and this is something that is quite concerning for the player with the World Cup coming up next year.

Initially, it was an injury that kept him out of the European Championships but with no place in the Man United starting eleven, it becomes complicated to claim back his position for his international side.

Numerous reports are claiming that the player wants to leave the club and with interest from teams such as Inter Milan, Everton and many more European clubs, it seems certain that a January exit will be happening unless something changes beforehand.

This is a situation that will be concerning United fans, who will be confused at the lack of game time for the player especially after dreadful performances from the current options.

As the player is now considered exiled from the squad, more concerns will start to rise if Paul Pogba ends up leaving, who has a contract until the end of the season.

