Flamengo club official gives positive message on permanent deal for Andreas Pereira

Manchester United have been handed a boost in the proposed sale of midfielder, Andreas Pereira, currently on loan in Brazil with Flamengo.

The 25-year-old’s United career seemed to be over last summer as he was shunted out on loan to Lazio and then again, this summer with United looking for buyers.

They eventually settled for a loan with an option to buy for a fee believed to be around the €20 million mark.

And Flamengo vice president of finance, Rodrigo Tostes, revealed to Globo Esporte that the fee was within their capabilities:

“I don’t know if Flamengo are going to buy him or not, it’s not even being discussed internally yet, there’s a huge deadline for us to look at this.”

“What I can say is: Do Flamengo have the capacity to buy an athlete worth €20m today? Totally. There’s certainly the potential for that.”

“There is no lack of people wanting to lend money to Flamengo, they can generate this revenue. But a series of other factors need to be considered, which you will have to give up in order to eventually be able to make this investment.”

“If you take Flamengo’s investment in recent years in athlete purchases, it’s much bigger than €20m a year. So, they are able to buy. The question is whether it makes sense within this strategy that was set up.”

Flamengo would need to smash their current transfer record to bring Pereira in on a permanent basis.

That record was the €17 million they paid in January 2020 for highly rated striker Gabriel Barbosa, who subsequently scored 43 goals during his initial loan spell.

Pereira has impressed in Brazil playing in a deeper midfield role under Renato Gaucho, so far contributing three goals and an assist in 15 games.

With his dream of getting back into the Brazilian national team and United receiving a good fee for a player they signed as a 16-year-old, this deal would make sense for all parties.