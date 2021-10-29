Harry Maguire gives his verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gives his verdict on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of make or break tie vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

The Englishman’s form has been one of the key issues in defence in recent weeks after he returned to the starting lineup following an injury that kept him out for a few weeks but after having only had one training session.

United went on to lose 4-2 against Leicester City with Maguire at least partly responsible for three of the goals.

The defeat against Leicester was followed by more defensive lapses as United conceded two goals in the first half vs. Atalanta and then five against Liverpool.

Solskjaer has been under huge scrutiny for picking the captain by some fans and even reportedly from players in the dressing room.

But that loyalty in his captain may have been rewarded this week. According to the Manchester Evening News, Maguire has voiced his support for the Norwegian as he battles for his job.

Speaking to Norway’s TV2, the 28-year-old spoke about the history of the manager at the club and how much he looks up to him.

“Ole has played for this club for many years and he has been the manager for three years,” the defender said.

“He knows what to expect and I’m sure he can handle the ups and downs. He knows what’s going on in this club.”

“That [defeat against Liverpool] was, of course, disappointing for him, but it was disappointing for everyone involved in this club.”

The vote of confidence will be welcome to the boss, who needs all the support he can get right now. Maguire then went on to talk about what he thinks is needed to put things right and took some responsibility for the situation.

“Everyone looks at themselves and where they can improve, that also applies to me.”

“The most important thing is to improve individually and come together as a team.”

The captain went on to claim that the squad morale is low after disappointing results in the Premier League and a slow start to the campaign in other competitions as well.

“The mood is that we are disappointed and hurt”, he said.

2We are footballers who play at the highest level. We know what the requirements are in this club. We have a lot of experience, many leaders and many people who say what they mean.”

With Solskjaer under pressure, the clock is ticking and a new manager could be taking the club forward in the upcoming weeks.

It is now a crucial time for everyone in the squad as they look to improve results before the festive fixtures.

