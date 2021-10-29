Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League preview

Manchester United play Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow knowing a loss could very well see manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lose his job after three years at the helm.

The game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and will kick off at 5:30PM with live coverage on Sky Sports.

United will be keen to bounce back from a humiliating battering at the hands of Liverpool last time out that has seen the pressure ramp up on Ole and his players.

Form

United’s form heading into this one is quite simply diabolical, one point from their last four Premier League games has seen them drop to seventh in the table.

Sitting bottom of the form table having accumulated less points than both Norwich and Newcastle in recent weeks, things at Old Trafford are far from good.

Two come from behind Champions League victories have papered over some cracks, but United’s one clean sheet in their last 20 games highlights their main issue.

Tottenham haven’t fared much better under new gaffer Nuno Espirito Santo, sitting just one place and one point above United in sixth.

Scoring just nine goals, less than Newcastle and Watford, Spurs have been a tough watch at times as they find their feet under Nuno.

This lack of goals mixed with an average defence has seen them lose convincingly to Chelsea and Manchester City, while Arsenal and Crystal Palace both put three past them in resounding wins.

Team news

United will definitely be without Paul Pogba who received a red card during his nightmare 15-minute cameo against Liverpool.

Raphael Varane has returned to training following a groin injury sustained with France, but it remains to be seen whether he will be rushed back into the side for this game.

Here’s how United could line up on the day.

On the other hand, Tottenham will be without Ryan Sessegnon due to a long-term hamstring problem.

Bryan Gil could also miss out having picked up a thigh issue in the midweek EFL Cup clash with Burnley.

Prediction

A very tough game to predict due in part to the erratic nature of both sides, United on paper have the better squad and should be able to slice through Tottenham’s defence, don’t expect a clean sheet though. Tottenham 2-3 United.