Home » Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star stuns Tottenham Hotspur

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star stuns Tottenham Hotspur

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes played his part in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and deserves more credit for his playmaking ability than most rival fans give him.

Th Portuguese magician is often seen as a goalscorer or even just a penalty taker, with most choosing to ignore his actual ability on the ball.

The stats above show he’s far better at playmaking than many like to admit and is a testament to how complete he is as a number 10.

The variety in the type of chances he creates is also praiseworthy and it shows why he’s been such a talisman for Manchester United since joining.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has built his team around Bruno and the statistics above prove why it was a valid decision to make.

With United now having an abundance of attacking talents to choose from, some may wonder whether that’s still the right call.

Nonetheless, Bruno deserves more recognition and respect from neutrals and rival fans alike as he’s easily proven he’s a force to be reckoned with.

The Premier League is also filled with some of the world’s best creative talent so for the former Sporting Lisbon man to still put in the numbers he has and in an underperforming team, it again cements his status as one of the best in his position.

Some fans have called for Bruno to play deeper in order to involve him in play more and it’s certainly a decision to consider.

Others have argued it would reduce his impact, especially in a goalscoring sense, and so Solskjaer has a big call to make.

Latest Top Stories...

Raphael Varane: Manchester United star unstoppable vs Tottenham...

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani shine as Man...

Scott McTominay: ‘McTerminator’ destroys Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes

Match report: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United

Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Man United –...

Brendan Rodgers emerges as new frontrunner to replace...