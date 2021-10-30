Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani shine as Man United beat Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United’s resounding 3-0 victory against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening was as unexpected as it was impressive.

With manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job reportedly on the line, a hard battle was expected but United’s 70-year-old forward line ran rings around their junior counterparts.

Football statisticians Opta Joe point out that: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo setting up Edinson Cavani is the first time two players aged 34 and over have combined for a Premier League goal for Man Utd since Paul Scholes assisted Ryan Giggs vs Newcastle in August 2010. Feet.’

At 36 years old, Ronaldo continues to set records for United individually.

The same outlet tweeted:

‘At 36 years and 267 days old, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014 – who was also 36y 267d and also did so against Spurs. Spooky.’

Many fans took to social media to celebrate the success of ‘the oldies’:

‘A front 2 of 70 years between them for @ManUtd showing how it’s done. Who said you’ll win nothing with old fogies?

‘Experience always matters.’

‘Combined age of 70 years! Not finished, but eternal.’

It would not be a surprise to see the same 3-5-2 formation with the same pair up front for the Red Devils against Atalanta on Tuesday and perhaps against Manchester City on Saturday. It looked like a formidable combination.

It was, quite simply, a masterclass from the experienced pair.