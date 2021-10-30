Match report: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can breathe a sigh of relief tonight as his Manchester United side bounced back to claim a 3-0 victory away at Spurs.

Spurs came out fighting, pressing right from kick off, both teams had a point to prove and that was clear from the start.

Son had the first chance of the game with a shot from outside the box, it deflected wide off Fred but Spurs could do nothing with the corner.

A half chance for Edison Cavani followed at the other end as he got in front of Dier but could only head wide. Moments later he had another shot in the box but it was blocked. United were showing more ambition than in the previous game.

For all the scrutiny they received after the defeat last weekend, Shaw and Wan-Bissaka looked spritely in the opening fifteen minutes, delivering good crosses into the box.

Both Shaw and Maguire picked up yellow cards in the opening half an hour. Maguire’s led to a Spurs free kick on the edge of the area but it was hit straight into the wall.

After Son missed a sitter from just a few yards out, Spurs found the back of the net from a corner but luckily for the Reds it was ruled out for offside.

United’s best chance of the half came from an unlikely source as Fred struck it hard from outside the box forcing Lloris into a save.

The visitors made the breakthrough when their two Portuguese internationals linked up perfectly. A lovely delivery from Fernandes floated to the feet of Ronaldo who had made a run round the back and slotted it home first time from a tight angle. ‘Viva Ronaldo’ sang the away fans!

United started the second half on the front foot, Ronaldo made a brilliant run and fired an absolute rocket past Lloris but the flag went up.

Spurs grew into the game after that, dominating possession, pushing United back.

However, it was United again who perforated the Spurs defence. Fernades cheekily nicking the ball close to the halfway line, laid it off to Ronaldo who saw Cavani’s run and once the ball was at his feet, there was no way he was going to miss.

United’s star man Ronaldo was taken off not long after, making way for Marcus Rashford, who was keen to impress after being dropped to the bench after the Liverpool defeat.

Spurs responded though as they caught Cavani in possession and launched a counter attack, but the hosts couldn’t capitalise.

Instead it was super-sub Marcus Rashford who got the next goal after a perfectly timed run saw him one-on-one with Lloris, and he happily dinked it past the keeper in the 86th minute.

Though Spurs threatened at times, those moments were fleeting whilst United seemed to play more together as a team. The experienced players kickstarted the attack whilst the youngsters finished it off.

Team: De Gea, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw, Fernandes (Matic 76), Cavani (Lingard 82), Ronaldo (Rashford 71)