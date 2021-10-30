Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Man United – New formation reaps dividends for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United won convincingly this evening against Spurs in London. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had little to do, so impressive was his defence. Or was it so bad were Spurs? Who cares.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – Flawless in the new back three.

Raphael Varane 8 – Brought a calmness and authority to the previously flailing defence. Excellent performance.

Harry Maguire 7 – No mistakes from Maguire and looking far better in a back three.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Performed well defensively but offered little going forward, not really a wing back.

Scott McTominay 7 – Good outing for Scott. The formation seemed to suit him.

Fred 7 – Probably the best 90 for the Brazilian this season. Nothing earth shattering, but like McTominay, seemed safer in the 3-5-2.

Luke Shaw 6 – Similar to Wan-Bissaka – good defensively but disappointing going forward.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Superb from Fernandes. His contributions to both goals were world class. A huge reason United won this game and that Solskjaer still has a job.

Edinson Cavani 8.5 – Classy and hard-working performance from the Uruguayan. Took his goal brilliantly. Hopefully he is not badly injured.

Cristiano Ronaldo 9 – Brilliant. Took first goal superbly and a piece of brilliance made the second for Cavani.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 8 – Came on and scored – what more could you want?

Nemanja Matic 7.5 – Added some grit to the midfield and provided a lovely assist for Rashford.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Didn’t really influence the game much.