Home » Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Man United – New formation reaps dividends for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Man United – New formation reaps dividends for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United won convincingly this evening against Spurs in London. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had little to do, so impressive was his defence. Or was it so bad were Spurs? Who cares.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – Flawless in the new back three.

Raphael Varane 8 – Brought a calmness and authority to the previously flailing defence. Excellent performance.

Harry Maguire 7 – No mistakes from Maguire and looking far better in a back three.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Performed well defensively but offered little going forward, not really a wing back.

Scott McTominay 7 – Good outing for Scott. The formation seemed to suit him.

Fred 7 – Probably the best 90 for the Brazilian this season. Nothing earth shattering, but like McTominay, seemed safer in the 3-5-2.

Luke Shaw 6 – Similar to Wan-Bissaka – good defensively but disappointing going forward.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Superb from Fernandes. His contributions to both goals were world class. A huge reason United won this game and that Solskjaer still has a job.

Edinson Cavani 8.5 – Classy and hard-working performance from the Uruguayan. Took his goal brilliantly. Hopefully he is not badly injured.

Cristiano Ronaldo 9 – Brilliant. Took first goal superbly and a piece of brilliance made the second for Cavani.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 8 – Came on and scored – what more could you want?

Nemanja Matic 7.5 – Added some grit to the midfield and provided a lovely assist for Rashford.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Didn’t really influence the game much.

Latest Top Stories...

Brendan Rodgers emerges as new frontrunner to replace...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United defence exposed

Subtle Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays the United blame...

Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly seeking...

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League preview

Flamengo club official gives positive message on permanent...